Foundation stone laid for five infrastructure projects in fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for five infrastructure projects costing ₹287.22 crore in Kerala’s fisheries sector. The list includes four projects costing ₹126.22 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and a ₹161-crore project for developing the Arthunkal harbour in Alappuzha district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five projects were part of a clutch of fisheries infrastructure projects in different States which Mr. Modi unveiled online while laying the foundation stone for the Vadhavan port in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Under PMMSY, the Kasaragod fishing harbour will be expanded at a cost of ₹70.53 crore. The Central share for this project is pegged at ₹42.30 crore. The other three projects under PMMSY include the modernisation of the Ponnani harbour in Malappuram at a cost of ₹18.73 crore, the modernisation of the Puthiyappa harbour (₹16.06 crore) and the Koyilandy harbour in Kozhikode district (₹20.90 crore). The projects are expected to be completed in 18 months.

1.47 lakh job options

The Arthunkal harbour is being developed using funds under the fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure development fund (FIDF). The five projects are expected to generate over 1.47 lakh job opportunities, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.