Foundation stone laid for five infrastructure projects in fisheries sector

Harbours at Kasaragod, Ponnani, Arthungal, Puthiyappa, and Koyilandi will be developed

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for five infrastructure projects costing ₹287.22 crore in Kerala’s fisheries sector. The list includes four projects costing ₹126.22 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and a ₹161-crore project for developing the Arthunkal harbour in Alappuzha district.

The five projects were part of a clutch of fisheries infrastructure projects in different States which Mr. Modi unveiled online while laying the foundation stone for the Vadhavan port in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Under PMMSY, the Kasaragod fishing harbour will be expanded at a cost of ₹70.53 crore. The Central share for this project is pegged at ₹42.30 crore. The other three projects under PMMSY include the modernisation of the Ponnani harbour in Malappuram at a cost of ₹18.73 crore, the modernisation of the Puthiyappa harbour (₹16.06 crore) and the Koyilandy harbour in Kozhikode district (₹20.90 crore). The projects are expected to be completed in 18 months.

1.47 lakh job options

The Arthunkal harbour is being developed using funds under the fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure development fund (FIDF). The five projects are expected to generate over 1.47 lakh job opportunities, a statement said.

