Foundation stone laid for endosulfan village

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the first phase of the Endosulfan Rehabilitation Village project at Mulliyar will be completed within 10 months. She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the village through videoconferencing on Saturday.

The first phase of the project will be completed by including it in the Kasaragod development package. An amount of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for it under the package.

The Minister said the master plan for the rehabilitation village was prepared after studying 24 best models of rehabilitation in various parts of the world.

The rehabilitation village is aimed at the holistic development of endosulfan victims, and 25 acres at Mulliyar has been acquired for the purpose, Ms. Shylaja said.