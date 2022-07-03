Foundation laid for ‘Aakasha Mithayi’ memorial for Vaikom Muhammad Basheer at Beypore in Kozhikode

Memorial being constructed for ₹7.37 crore in first phase

Children taking part in the painting competition organised as part of the Basheer Fest in Beypore, Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas laid the foundation stone to 'Aakasha Mithayi', a memorial for writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer at Beypore here on Sunday. The memorial is being constructed with the help of Kozhikode Corporation and Tourism department, at a cost of ₹7.37 crore in the first phase, in around an acre of land partially belonging to the local body. The memorial will consist of 'Aksharathottam', a community hall, cultural centre, research centre, Basheer Museum, library, playground, walkway, and food stall.

Unveiling the plaque, the minister pointed out that no memorial can accommodate the magnitude of Basheer, but that 'Aakasha Mithayi' is still 'immini balya' (quite a big) memorial.

“Basheer has a permanent spot in the hearts of Keralites through his stories, depicted in simple but unique language. The memorial has been designed in a way that would bring to life the literary world of Basheer,” the Minister added. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event and Director of Tourism P.B. Nooh was the guest of honour.

The event was organised as part of the Basheer Fest, a programme to commemorate the writer on his 28th death anniversary. Actor Mamukoya inaugurated the Basheer Film Festival as part of the fest, while directors Roshan Andrews and Aashiq Abu, besides actor Rima Kallingal, took part in a seminar on the relevance of 'Basheer films'. A painting competition for children, and staging of a play 'Pokkan' were part of the festivities on Sunday.

The festival was inaugurated by former minister M.A. Baby on Saturday. It will conclude on Tuesday.