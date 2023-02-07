Foul Play highlights contemporary society’s tension at ITFoK  

February 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Foul Play, a performance by RAAGA, a group of young theatre practitioners from Bihar, portrayed the tensions of contemporary society.

Directed by Randhir Kumar, the play staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) unveils the traumatic experiences of victims of violence or undemocratic incidents in society. There is similarity in most of the events and stories of the victims. Plot is similar, only the characters change.

The aim of the theatre group is to collaborate with young and enthusiastic artists of varied fields and nature. We believe that only cultural interaction between various fractions can lead to a harmonious society, according to Mr. Kumar.

“Our art practice will try to intrigue, converse and communicate with people in their language. So, we use popular artforms of the country heavily. We hope that the young and energetic artists with their own modern approach will create a huge difference in the contemporary art scenario.”

The play Nilavilikal, Marmarangal and Akroshangal portrays the internal conflicts in a feudal Christian family during the national emergency of 1975-76.

The presentation of the play is very subtle and provocative. Therefore, the audience is expected to sit very close to the stage to feel as much as what happens inside the actors, says director of the play, K.S. Prathapan.

In keeping with the concept that drama is a visual art, an attempt is made to avoid excessive use of dialogue that usually occurs on stage. The visuals reveal the plot, he adds.

Black Hole from Maharashtra, directed by Jyoti Dogra, was another play staged on Tuesday.

A theatre workshop was started for women as part of the festival at Kerala Institute of Local Administration on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT