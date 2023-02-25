Forwarded applications of only deserving candidates for CMDRF aid: Satheesan

February 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that he, as an MLA, has signed and forwarded applications only from deserving persons for financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Responding to allegations levelled by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan that some have undeservingly claimed benefits using Mr. Satheesan’s recommendations, he said that the applicant in question had produced the village officer’s certificate that his income was less than ₹2 lakh and a doctor’s certificate that both his kidneys were damaged and is currently undergoing dialysis.

The MLA’s job is to forward the application to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) if an applicant produces all relevant documents. The application, which is then forwarded from the CMO is further scrutinised at the village office, the collectorate, and the Revenue department.