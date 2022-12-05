Forum urges Governor not to sign University Bills

December 05, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Save University Campaign Committee has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to sign the University Laws (Amendment) Bills, 2022, which allegedly contravene the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and relevant Supreme Court judgments.

In a petition, the organisation said there was the possibility of protocol violation in the provision in the proposed law that would enable the Higher Education Minister to continue as the Pro Chancellor under a Chancellor appointed by the State government. Besides, the Chancellor would be denied the opportunity to function independently since the respective universities would be empowered to allocate facilities, including the Chancellor’s office, staff and so on. The creation of a political power centre by way of the appointment of the Chancellor to oversee the activities of the Vice Chancellor (V-C) was also bound to erode the autonomy of universities.

The draft Bills also enabled Pro Vice Chancellors (PVCs) to officiate as V-Cs in the latter’s absence. This provision violated UGC norms which mandated that the PVCs must also vacate the post along with the V-Cs. Moreover, the courts had directed to ensure that the officials who officiated as V-Cs met the eligibility criteria required for V-Cs.