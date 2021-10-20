Forum to support rain-affected children

Save the Children to collaborate with Kudumbashree in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta

Save the Children, a child rights non-governmental organisation, will support 5,000 marginalised families and 10,000 children in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts that have been hit hard in the recent heavy rain in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation said the rain fury had caused floods and landslips, putting children at risk of displacement and loss of home and family.

The rising water levels in Kuttanad were leaving hundreds displaced. Children faced a high risk of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and conjunctivitis. They were sharing flood shelters with large numbers of unknown people, and this posed a significant risk to them, particularly of abuse and trafficking.

Daily essentials

“We plan to collaborate with Kudumbashree, as we did in 2018, for on-ground humanitarian response. We have to mobilise local resources for collaborating with Kudumbashree and raising funds for food and shelter, education, WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene), and livelihood. Save the Children intends to reach approximately 10,000 children impacted by the disaster.”

Many families had lost everything. Provision of daily essentials for their survival was the need of the hour, besides safety and security. Save the Children was assessing the requirements, for appropriate response, the statement by Santanu, Director, Programme Implementation, Save the Children, India, said.