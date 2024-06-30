Forum to resume agitation against SilverLine

The K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samiti has decided to intensify the agitation against the 530-km SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor proposed by the K-Rail between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in the wake of recent efforts by the State government to revive the project.

At the State-level meeting of the Samiti here on Sunday, it was also decided to submit a mass memorandum signed by 25,000 people living along the alignment of the project to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw, with a request not to sanction the project.

The Samiti has been spearheading the agitation against the project that is estimated to cost approximately ₹1 lakh crore on completion. The reasons for the opposing the project include the prohibitive cost, relocation of people on a massive scale, and the potential irrevocable damage to the environment in the State that witnessed a deluge in 2018 and has been encountering a spree of adverse weather conditions in the recent past.

Activists and landowners opposed to the project from all 11 districts through which the rail corridor is expected to pass through attended Sunday’s meeting. The mass memorandum and petitions collected from people in different districts were handed over to M.P. Baburaj, chairman of the Samiti. The memorandum will be handed over to the Railway Minister in the presence of MPs from Kerala.

Trigger for decision

The Samiti took the decision to revive its agitation at an emergency meeting convened earlier this month, in the wake of the Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal visiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seeking approval for the project.

Sunday’s meeting also decided to launch a strong campaign against the project’s promoters in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections, as had been done during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. “The impending campaign will be more intense, since the LDF government has failed to learn from the strong backlash it received in the Lok Sabha polls and is pressing ahead with the rail project,” said Mr. Baburaj and Samiti general convener S. Rajeevan.

The meeting was inaugurated by former MLA Joseph M. Puthussery. He too said that the Samiti would intensify the protest since the State government had refused to learn from the Lok Sabha poll verdict.