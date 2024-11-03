Forum to protest against leasing Aralam farmland

Adivasi Gotra Jana Sabha has announced a march and dharna to the Aralam farm office on November 8 against the decision to lease out several acres of Aralam farmland originally purchased with tribal funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sriraman Koyon, a prominent tribal leader and president of Adivasi Dalit Munneetta Samithi, said that the decision to lease the land, originally purchased with tribal funds, has sparked significant outrage among local tribal communities. Mr. Koyon made these statements during the inauguration of the Adivasi Gotra Jana Sabha regional convention. He argued that long-term leases granted to private companies and self-help groups, despite the farm’s financial losses, are unjust and detrimental to tribal interests. He urged the community to prepare for a protest against these leasing practices.

He emphasised that over 5,000 families have been waiting for land since the initial phase of land distribution in the district. Among these applicants, over 3,000 represent nuclear families, highlighting the pressing need for land allocation.

He called for solidarity among tribal members in their fight against what they perceive as exploitation and neglect by the district administration.

The convention was presided over by Gotra Jana Sabha president P.K. Karunakaran, and other members, including T.C. Kunhiraman, Yashoda Narayanan, Bindu Rajan, Kunhiraman Chapili, and Ramani T.A. Janaki Balan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.