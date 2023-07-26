Forum to observe anniversary of Kumarakom boat tragedy

July 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Muhamma-based Arangu Social Service Forum will organise a remembrance meeting on the 21st anniversary of the Kumarakom boat tragedy on Thursday. Floral tributes will be paid to the victims at the Muhamma boat jetty at 6 a.m. Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu, Arangu patron C.P. Shaji and others will attend the function.

The Kumarakom boat tragedy took place on July 27, 2002. It claimed 29 lives, including that of 15 women and an infant. A passenger boat operated by the State Water Transport department which set off from Muhamma to Kumarakom capsized in the Vembanad lake around 6.15 a.m. A number of passengers aboard were on their way to attend a Public Service Commission examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.