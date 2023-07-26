ADVERTISEMENT

Forum to observe anniversary of Kumarakom boat tragedy

July 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Muhamma-based Arangu Social Service Forum will organise a remembrance meeting on the 21st anniversary of the Kumarakom boat tragedy on Thursday. Floral tributes will be paid to the victims at the Muhamma boat jetty at 6 a.m. Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu, Arangu patron C.P. Shaji and others will attend the function.

The Kumarakom boat tragedy took place on July 27, 2002. It claimed 29 lives, including that of 15 women and an infant. A passenger boat operated by the State Water Transport department which set off from Muhamma to Kumarakom capsized in the Vembanad lake around 6.15 a.m. A number of passengers aboard were on their way to attend a Public Service Commission examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US