HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forum to observe anniversary of Kumarakom boat tragedy

July 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Muhamma-based Arangu Social Service Forum will organise a remembrance meeting on the 21st anniversary of the Kumarakom boat tragedy on Thursday. Floral tributes will be paid to the victims at the Muhamma boat jetty at 6 a.m. Muhamma panchayat president Swapna Shabu, Arangu patron C.P. Shaji and others will attend the function.

The Kumarakom boat tragedy took place on July 27, 2002. It claimed 29 lives, including that of 15 women and an infant. A passenger boat operated by the State Water Transport department which set off from Muhamma to Kumarakom capsized in the Vembanad lake around 6.15 a.m. A number of passengers aboard were on their way to attend a Public Service Commission examination.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.