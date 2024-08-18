GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forum to launch agitation against EPF Commissioner

Published - August 18, 2024 01:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Bank EPF Members’ Forum has decided to launch a strong agitation against the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Commissioner in Kozhikode for the latter’s alleged reluctance to sanction them their rightful pensions.

A meeting of the Forum on Friday noted that though EPF members of Kerala Bank under other EPF offices in the State had been sanctioned their pensions with the backing of a Supreme Court order to this effect, the Kozhikode EPF Commissioner had denied their rights.

The Forum had approached the Kerala High Court recently against the alleged ‘contempt of court’ by the EPF Commissioner. The High Court had then directed the Commissioner to sanction the pensions, but to no effect. The Forum hence decided to launch the agitation, citing it as injustice towards EPF members who had paid their premiums to the provident fund without fail until the dates of their retirement.

District Congress Committee vice president M. Rajan opened the convention, while C.K. Abdurahiman presided. The convention gave shape to an action committee led by Mr. Rajan to launch the agitation, starting with a dharna at the office of the EPF Commissioner in September.

