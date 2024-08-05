Forum steps up demand for resumption of distance education courses in Calicut University

The Save Malabar Higher Education Forum is stepping up its agitation demanding resumption of distance education courses at the University of Calicut.

The university is no longer offering distance education or private registration courses. Only the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) is allowed to offer distance education courses in the State as per provisions 47(2) and 72 of the Act under which the SNGOU was set up in 2021. Though the University of Calicut was allowed by the Kerala High Court to run some courses that are not offered by the SNGOU for a brief period, once the latter got approval for more programmes in recent days, they were stopped.

Functionaries of the forum point out that this has affected students from Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts – that are under the Calicut University’s jurisdiction – who form a majority of those who clear Plus Two exams in the State. Of the around 1,60,000 students who became eligible for higher studies in these districts, only around 32,000 managed to get admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses in government and aided colleges, says forum general convener P. Rasheed Ahammed, who is also a Syndicate member of the university. Around 12,000 have joined self-financing courses. There were around 97,000 applicants. Mr. Ahammed claims that students from poor families who failed to get admissions in government or aided colleges were left without any options. The forum is taking out a protest march to the University of Calicut campus on August 6 (Tuesday) in support of its demand.

Meanwhile, the University of Kerala, Kannur University and Mahatma Gandhi University are reportedly offering either distance education courses or private registration courses. Mr. Ahammed says that while M.G. University and Kannur University are offering private registration because they do not have University Grants Commission approval to offer distance education courses, Kerala University is offering both. “This is a violation of the provisions of the Act,” he alleges. Mr. Ahammed claims that no other open university in the country has provisions barring other universities from running distance education courses. Till 2021, around 50,000 students used to get admissions to these courses in the University of Calicut each year. The university also garnered ₹168 crore as fees between 2013 and 2022.

Functionaries of the forum have also found fault with the SNGOU’s conduct of courses and exams. They allege that the first batch of over 5,000 UG students, who joined the course in 2021, should have been in their fifth semester by now. However, their third semester exams are being held. The fees being charged is higher too. They also point out that many students were not joining open and distance education courses because of these reasons. Around 88,000 students used to study such courses in four universities in the State earlier. In 2023-24, it came down to 46,000 students, they add.

