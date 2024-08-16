ADVERTISEMENT

Forum seeks Rahul’s mediation in Mullaperiyar issue

Published - August 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

Council leaders say since parties ruling Kerala and Tamil Nadu are constituents of INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a major component, Rahul Gandhi should talk to both Chief Ministers and find a solution. The forum plans to stage a mass fast at Upputhara on Thiruvonam day

The Hindu Bureau

Fr. Joy Nirappel, chairperson of Mullaperiyar protection council addressing people in the interfaith prayers and mass fasting at K Chappath on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mullaperiyar Protection Council will seek the mediation of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to solve the dam issue outside the court. On Thursday, a meeting was called by the reconstituted council at Upputhara, downstream of Mullaperiyar dam, in which it was decided to continue the protest until the issue is resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mullaperiyar Protection Council chairperson Shaji P. Joseph said possibilities were being explored for resolving the issue through discussions outside the court. “Mr. Gandhi is the leader of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc, and the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers are part of the alliance. We hope Mr. Gandhi will hold talks with both Chief Ministers and find a solution,” said Mr. Joseph.

Memorandums

“The council will approach George Kurian and Suresh Gopi, Union Ministers from Kerala, to intervene. With their intervention, the issue will raised before the Prime Minister. In addition, we will submit memorandums to the Kerala Chief Minister and other Ministers,” he said, adding that the meeting also decided to continue with the Mullaperiyar-related protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protection council leaders said a mass fast would be staged at Upputhara on Thiruvonam day. A joint meeting would be held on October 10, the 129th anniversary of the Mullaperiyar Dam Commission Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, an interfaith prayer and mass fast were held at K. Chappath near Upputhara. The prayer was led by Fr. Suresh Antony, vicar of St. Anthony’s Parish, Chappathu; Sreedharmasasta Temple Melshanti Sreejith; and Juma Masjid Ustad Riyaz Maulavi. Merchant associations, drivers’ unions, and voluntary associations joined the protest.

The council leaders said that the Thungabhadra dam gate crash and the Wayanad landslides have left the residents of Upputhara, Vallakkadavu, and K. Chappath, which are areas downstream of Mullaperiyar, worried.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US