Forum seeks Rahul’s mediation in Mullaperiyar issue

The Mullaperiyar Protection Council will seek the mediation of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to solve the dam issue outside the court. On Thursday, a meeting was called by the reconstituted council at Upputhara, downstream of Mullaperiyar dam, in which it was decided to continue the protest until the issue is resolved.

Mullaperiyar Protection Council chairperson Shaji P. Joseph said possibilities were being explored for resolving the issue through discussions outside the court. “Mr. Gandhi is the leader of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc, and the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers are part of the alliance. We hope Mr. Gandhi will hold talks with both Chief Ministers and find a solution,” said Mr. Joseph.

Memorandums

“The council will approach George Kurian and Suresh Gopi, Union Ministers from Kerala, to intervene. With their intervention, the issue will raised before the Prime Minister. In addition, we will submit memorandums to the Kerala Chief Minister and other Ministers,” he said, adding that the meeting also decided to continue with the Mullaperiyar-related protests.

Protection council leaders said a mass fast would be staged at Upputhara on Thiruvonam day. A joint meeting would be held on October 10, the 129th anniversary of the Mullaperiyar Dam Commission Day.

On Thursday, an interfaith prayer and mass fast were held at K. Chappath near Upputhara. The prayer was led by Fr. Suresh Antony, vicar of St. Anthony’s Parish, Chappathu; Sreedharmasasta Temple Melshanti Sreejith; and Juma Masjid Ustad Riyaz Maulavi. Merchant associations, drivers’ unions, and voluntary associations joined the protest.

The council leaders said that the Thungabhadra dam gate crash and the Wayanad landslides have left the residents of Upputhara, Vallakkadavu, and K. Chappath, which are areas downstream of Mullaperiyar, worried.