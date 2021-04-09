KeralaMALAPPURAM 09 April 2021 01:35 IST
Forum protests against SC remark
The Kerala Dalit Federation (Democratic) has described the Supreme Court’s observation against caste-based reservation as anti-Dalit. A district meeting of the KDF protested here on Thursday against the apathy of the authorities towards preventing atrocities against Dalits. Kerala Dalit Employees and Pensioners Federation State president V. Narayanan inaugurated the meet. KDF district president Sundaran presided.
