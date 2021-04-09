The Kerala Dalit Federation (Democratic) has described the Supreme Court’s observation against caste-based reservation as anti-Dalit. A district meeting of the KDF protested here on Thursday against the apathy of the authorities towards preventing atrocities against Dalits. Kerala Dalit Employees and Pensioners Federation State president V. Narayanan inaugurated the meet. KDF district president Sundaran presided.
Forum protests against SC remark
Staff Reporter
MALAPPURAM ,
April 09, 2021 01:35 IST
