Forum plans to resume agitation for a new dam at Mullaperiyar

The deaths and devastation caused by the Wayanad landslip has once again stoked apprehensions about the safety of the 129-year-old masonry gravity dam at Mullaperiyar in Idukki. The issue found resonance in the Lok Sabha recently with Hibi Eden and Dean Kuriakose, MPs, demanding the decommissioning of the ageing structure. Haris Beeran too raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to calm the nerves by asserting that there need not be any worries regarding the dam’s safety. However, Mr. Vijayan’s intervention has apparently not pacified the Mullaperiyar Samara Samiti, which is all set to restart the agitation it had launched at Karimkulam Chappathu in 2006 for a new dam. The protest continued for 3,000 days.

Fears about Wayanad

“Extreme weather events such as cloudbursts and incessant rain, which the State has experienced over the past few years, are worrying people. The Wayanad tragedy has added to the fears of thousands living downstream. The Samiti plans to resume the agitation against this background,” said Fr. Joy Nirappel, its chairperson.

Mr. Eden said the United Nations University-Institute for Water, Environment and Health had highlighted the issues faced by the dam in its 2021 report, ‘Ageing Water Storage Infrastructure: An Emerging Global Risk.’ The Union government needs to intervene to ensure people’s safety. Union Minister for Water Resources C.R. Patil has offered to convene a high-level meeting to look into the issue, he said.

The Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution stating that a new dam should be constructed, which would provide water for Tamil Nadu and ensure the safety of people of Kerala, Mr. Eden said. Mr. Kuriakose criticised the Union government for failing to comply with the directives of the Supreme Court regarding the dam, including its safety evaluation and formation of National Dam Safety Authority, he said. The government should act in time to avert disaster and not wait for it to happen, said Mr. Kuriakose.

Water for T.N.

Mr. Beeran wanted the government to appoint an expert committee to review the safety of the dam and allay people’s fears. The State had offered to construct a new dam and provide water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

The dam, located in Kerala, is owned by Tamil Nadu, which uses the water to irrigate its four arid districts. Recently, Tamil Nadu had objected to the Kerala government’s move to approach the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for a new Terms of Reference for conducting an Environment Impact Assessment for a new dam at Mullaperiyar.