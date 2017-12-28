Forum of women blood donors to be set up

Vinodhini S., chairperson of the Kudumbasree community development society (CDS) in Anad grama panchayat, is excited about yet another intervention by Kudumbasree women in the health sector.

Jeevaraksha, a collective of voluntary blood donors comprising Kudumbasree members, will undoubtedly help the cause of safe and voluntary blood donation, she says.

Vinodhini’s confidence stems from Kudumbasree women’s response to a blood donation camp held in Anad in connection with the launch of Jeevaraksha on Wednesday. A number of women had come forward to donate blood, she says, though only around 30-odd were eventually found suitable. Many women who were ruled out owing to minor health problems will come back to donate blood once they were fine.

Jeevaraksha aims at turning the Kudumbasree women into a strong army of blood donors, the first such in the State that involves women, officials say. Not only will it help bring about an improvement in the health sector, but also pave the way for effective social interventions.

The army of women blood donors will be formed in all 83 CDS in the district. In all, Kudumbasree is eyeing 3 lakh women donors, with initial focus on 1 lakh women donors.

Being implemented in association with the All Kerala Blood Donors Society, Jeevaraksha will see awareness classes being held in each panchayat through the CDS, area development societies, and neighbourhood groups. The classes will be led by the All Kerala Blood Donors Society members. The members will then be informed of the camp date.

Says Vinodhini, “Many women harboured misconceptions regarding blood donation. The classes helped disseminate information to all levels of the three-tier Kudumbasree mechanism.” The camp was inaugurated by D.K. Murali, MLA. Society district unit president Koshy M. George spoke. According to Mr. Murali, finding one member to donate blood from each Kudumbasree family will help form a pool of 3.6 lakh blood donors.

Unsafe blood use

It will help prevent commercialisation of blood donation and perils of unsafe blood use.

Society general secretary Ratheesh Sahadevan says arranging for blood is not only the responsibility of the patient but also that of society. Hospitals that require most blood such as Government Medical College, Regional Cancer Centre, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology were located in the capital city.

Kudumbasree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju, and assistant district mission coordinator Shani Nijom were present at the camp.