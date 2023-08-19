‘Forum Kochi’ mall opens

August 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Forum Kochi, a shopping mall that is spread over 6.50-lakh sq.ft at Maradu on the NH Bypass and constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore, has been opened to customers.

It is a joint initiative of Prestige Group and Thomsun Group. Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, spoke of how the mall captured the essence of Kerala beautifully. “The brand has revolutionised the concept of retail in the country, and we will continue to serve our patrons with quintessential, unique spaces that render the ‘Prestige’ feeling,” he said in a release.

V. Muhammad Ali, chief executive officer (retail) of Prestige Group, said it had many launches, from creating the ‘first mall of India in Bengaluru’ 20 years ago to creating the largest one in the same city a few months ago. Forum Kochi stood apart with its fresh design, architecture, and sophisticated vibe. It embodies the opulence of Kerala’s rich culture and heritage, he said.

The aim is to create a true international shopping experience for Keralites, while care has been taken to host brands from within Kerala as well, he added.

