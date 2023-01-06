Forum alleges serious regulatory lapses in GEAC approval for GM mustard

January 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Coalition for a GM-Free India on Friday alleged 15 instances of ‘‘serious regulatory lapses’‘ in the appraisal and approval of GM mustard variety DMH-11. The coalition accused the Union government of attempting to mislead the Supreme Court on critical aspects of the issue and ignoring socio-economic implications.

In a report released on Friday, the coalition alleged dilution of the appraisal procedures, saying that GM HT mustard did not undergo even the ‘‘limited testing’‘ that Bt Brinjal was subjected to. Even the ‘‘limited statutory regulatory guidelines and protocols’‘ related to environmental risk assessment were not complied with in testing GM mustard, it alleged.

‘’In the case of Bt brinjal, pollen flow studies were done for 3 years in two locations. In the case of GM mustard, it was one location and one season,’‘ according to the report. The report was released chiefly as a public response to the ‘‘false assertions’‘ of the Centre in the Supreme Court, the coalition leaders said.

Committees’ approval

GM mustard was appraised for its safety by a subcommittee set up by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) in 2016, and later by an expert committee constituted in 2022. However, no health expert participated in either of these processes, social activist Kavitha Kuruganti of the coalition told a press conference.

RTI replies from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change show that B. Sesikeran, nominated to the 2016 subcommittee as health expert, did not participate in its meetings. Despite this, the subcommittee had given a clean chit to GM mustard even on the health front, and based on this, the GEAC too gave its nod, the coalition alleged.

GM mustard was also never tested as a herbicide tolerant (HT) crop, the coalition alleged. The coalition also blamed the GEAC for discarding various tests on GM mustard after prescribing them.

Sridhar Radhakrishnan, co-convenor of the coalition, demanded that GM mustard crop on field trials be destroyed and an inquiry ordered into the violations.

‘Conflict of interest’

The coalition alleged conflict of interest in the GEAC, saying that a scientist with the Delhi University’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP), which developed the GM mustard, was appointed GEAC member in 2014 when CGMCP’s application was under process. Conflict of interest is also evident in that the test protocols for GM mustard were evolved by the crop developer/applicant, it alleged.

The GM mustard approval ignores the fact that agriculture is a State subject, the coalition pointed out. Many States have spoken out against the crop, but it was approved without respecting the policy positions of the States or holding consultations with them, it said.

Coalition co-convenor Kapil Shah urged the Supreme Court to pass orders banning HT crops, given the ill-effects of such crops and the regulatory failures in curbing illegal usage of unapproved HT crops and herbicides.