Forum accuses MGU pro-V-C’s wife of violating UGC appointment norms

December 06, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to initiate an inquiry into the appointment of Usha K. Aravind as a professor in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

In a complaint, SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan alleged violations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations in Dr. Usha’s appointment, which was purportedly facilitated by a fake experience certificate issued by her husband and Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) pro-Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar when he was the director of the School of Environmental Sciences there.

They alleged that Dr. Usha did not possess the required teaching and research experience of at least 10 years as mandated by the UGC for appointment as professor.