Forty-two nominations filed on April 2

April 02, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI leader Pannian Raveendran and CPI(M) Politburo Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan were among the candidates who filed their nominations on Tuesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

April 4 is the last date for submitting the nominations. Mr. Raveendran is the LDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, while Mr. Vijayaraghavan is the LDF candidate in Palakkad.

Meanwhile, two sets of nominations were filed for Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in Thrissur, through proposers on Tuesday. Mr. Suresh Gopi will reportedly file his nomination in person on April 4.

In all, 42 nominations were filed on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said. Six nominations were filed in Thiruvananthapuram, one each in Attingal, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Vadakara and Kannur, three each in Mavelikara, Chalakudy, Palakkad and Kasaragod; four each in Kollam, Thrissur and Wayanad and two in Kozhikode.

So far, 56 candidates have filed their nominations since March 28 when the filing of nominations began in the State. In all, 79 nominations have been filed as candidates tend to file multiple sets.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 5, Mr. Kaul said.

