Forty Kerala startups to take part in Dubai GITEX expo 

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation comprising 40 startups promoted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas at the four-day GITEX Global 2022 starting in Dubai on Monday

The startups from sectors including Edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech will attend the focused event ‘North Star’ to be held as part of GITEX Global. The KSUM delegation is the biggest-ever contingent of KSUM-supported startups attending the global event.

The delegation will also attend the ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ to connect Indian startups with startups from the UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM is the presenting partner for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM CEO, Anoop Ambika, exuded confidence that the event would open up immense opportunities for startups considering the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East. “Apart from bagging business and investment opportunities, GITEX Global will offer startups opportunities for scaling up their business. Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will also explore greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East,” he added.

Meanwhile, KSUM is also planning to set up a global launch pad for Indian startups in the Middle East to avail of the support and benefits of KSUM activities after incubating them. KSUM will also extend support to startups willing to shift to Kerala later.

The KSUM delegation will visit the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park on October 15 and interact with their peers.

More than 800 global startup exhibitors, 600-plus investors and 400-plus speakers are expected to attend the North Star event.