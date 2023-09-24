HamberMenu
Fortnight-long sports meet to ease tension off cops

September 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
District Police Chief R. Anand inaugurating the district police sports meet at AR Camp grounds, Kallekkad.

District Police Chief R. Anand inaugurating the district police sports meet at AR Camp grounds, Kallekkad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Armed Reserve Police camp grounds at Kallekkad here witnessed the beginning of a fortnight-long district police sports meet on Saturday.

District Police Chief R. Anand inaugurated the police sports mela.

P. Sasikumar, Crime Branch DySP and District Police Sports Officer, presided over the function. Haridasan P.C., Shoranur DySP, and Madhu S., assistant commandant, AR Camp, addressed the athletes. Office-bearers of the Kerala Police Officers Association and the Kerala Police Association spoke.

About 600 police personnel from the district are taking part in various sports, games and athletic events. Mr. Sasikumar said that different venues, including the Government Medical College grounds, would be used for the competitions, which would last until October 7.

He said that special focus was being given on the sports mela with the objective of reducing stress and tension among the police personnel. Apart from creating a sportive attitude, good physical and mental health, the two-week mela aims at bringing the much-needed relaxation to the personnel who often work round-the-clock.

Track and field events will be held at the Medical College grounds.

