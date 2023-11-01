Fort Kochi rest house to be modified

November 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Rest houses in the State earned ₹10 crore in two years through the People’s rest House project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyaz has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the modification work of the rest house in Fort Kochi, Mr. Riyaz said the online booking facility introduced for rest houses in the State earned considerable revenue for the tourism sector.

The Fort Kochi project is being implemented at a cost of ₹1.45 crore. A food centre will also come up as part of the project, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.J. Maxy, MLA, presided. Mayor M. Anilkumar and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya were among those who attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.