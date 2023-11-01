ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Kochi rest house to be modified

November 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rest houses in the State earned ₹10 crore in two years through the People’s rest House project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyaz has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the modification work of the rest house in Fort Kochi, Mr. Riyaz said the online booking facility introduced for rest houses in the State earned considerable revenue for the tourism sector.

The Fort Kochi project is being implemented at a cost of ₹1.45 crore. A food centre will also come up as part of the project, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.J. Maxy, MLA, presided. Mayor M. Anilkumar and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya were among those who attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US