HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fort Kochi rest house to be modified

November 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rest houses in the State earned ₹10 crore in two years through the People’s rest House project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyaz has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the modification work of the rest house in Fort Kochi, Mr. Riyaz said the online booking facility introduced for rest houses in the State earned considerable revenue for the tourism sector.

The Fort Kochi project is being implemented at a cost of ₹1.45 crore. A food centre will also come up as part of the project, he said.

K.J. Maxy, MLA, presided. Mayor M. Anilkumar and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya were among those who attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.