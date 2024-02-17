Fort Kochi RDO issues over 5,300 land conversion documents

February 17, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 5,315 land conversion documents were issued by the Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) to applicants from Aluva, Kanayannur, Kochi and Paravur taluks as part of a district-wide adalat which was inaugurated by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Saturday.

The adalat related to applications received for land conversion against the backdrop of the amended Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 was held at UC College, Aluva.

The Collector directly handed over orders to 20 applicants on the occasion. The RDO had received a total of 9,565 applications for land conversion, according to a release from the Public Relations department. The remaining 4,250 applications will be processed soon.

Orders were issued on applications received till December 31, 2023 related to land area less than 25 cents and did not require any fee to be paid under the Form 6 application format. The applications were received and processed and token numbers issued. Only those who received SMS messages were allowed at the adalat on Saturday.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector K. Meera, Assistant Collector Nishant Sihara, Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, tehsildars, and Revenue officials were present.

Meanwhile, 1,054 applicants from Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Kunnathunadu taluks under the Muvattupuzha RDO were issued land conversion documents on Saturday. The documents were handed over to applicants at the Muvattupuzha town hall by Deputy Collector Jolly Joseph. As many as 520 documents were issued to applicants from Kunnathunadu, 348 to those from Muvattupuzha, and 186 documents to applicants from Kothamangalam.

