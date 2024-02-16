GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Formulate policy to manage man-animal conflict, Kerala HC tells govt.

Court notes that killing and culling of animals not panacea for issue

February 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to think about formulating a comprehensive policy to deal with man-animal conflict in the State.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a case relating to wild boar attacks on humans, observed that the government should pull up its socks and formulate a comprehensive plan for the management of man-animal conflicts as permitted under the Wildlife Protection Act. The court pointed out that unless the plan was formulated immediately, it would be very difficult to deal with the situation in a few years from now.

Wrong signal

The court noted that killing and culling of animals could never be panacea for the issue. The authorities could not take the situation lightly. The people of Wayanad were really scared. The man-animal conflict in tourists places such as Wayanad would send a wrong signal to the world.

The government pleader submitted that a comprehensive policy to deal with the increasing instances of man-animal conflict had not been put in place except in certain specific cases.

