November 26, 2024

Former Wayanad BJP president resigns from party

Published - November 26, 2024 10:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the ongoing intra-party strife, former Wayanad BJP president K.P. Madhu announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, expressing a loss of faith in its future.

Mr. Madhu, who served as district president for two-and-a-half years, faced mounting pressure to resign following a controversial comment about priests during the farmers’ protests following the death of a farmer in elephant attack in February.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Madhu said his decision marked the end of his political involvement with the BJP. “I joined the BJP not to be embroiled in internal conflicts or to create factions. The results of the Palakkad bypoll have eroded my confidence in the party. Leaders in Palakkad are engaged in blame-shifting, each asserting that they would have campaigned differently had the candidate been to their liking, an unprecedented situation for the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Madhu further said, “Since stepping down as district president, I have been left uninformed about any developments within the party. Lacking communication from party leaders renders my continued membership meaningless.” He also dismissed speculation about joining another party, clarifying that he had no interest in pursuing such pathways at the moment.

