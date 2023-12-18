Former V-Cs lash out at Governor

December 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Several former Vice Chancellors, Pro Vice Chancellors and Deans of State Universities have come down heavily on the allegedly disruptive stance adopted by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan towards the functioning of universities.

In a joint statement, the former officials have charged Mr. Khan with failing in his responsibility of supporting the academic pursuits of universities by engaging in confrontations with the institutions. The Governor’s stance has also begun to disrupt even the daily activities of universities in several ways, they claimed.

Referring to the contentious nomination of Senate members in Calicut and Kerala Universities, they were critical of the Governor’s refusal to finalise the nominees in consultation with the universities. They held the view that Mr. Khan ought to have followed the practice followed by his predecessors including former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam who had nominated highly qualified persons to such key roles in statutory bodies. Instead, Mr. Khan prioritised his political interests over his constitutional responsibility, they alleged.

The former Vice Chancellors were also of the opinion that the the unsavoury incidents that unfolded at the Calicut Universities in the last few days reflected poorly on the Governor who, they claimed, has behaved in a manner unbecoming of his position. They also took exception towards the manner in which the Chancellor treated the Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj during his stay in the campus.

They appealed to the Chancellor to refrain from exerting undue influence on the universities that are expected to function as beacons of progress and advancement for the State.

The signatories included former Vice Chancellors K.N. Panikkar, Rajan Gurukkal, B. Ekbal, Sabu Thomas, Gopinath Ravindran, J. Prasad, Dharmaraj Adat, T.K. Narayanan and K.G. Paulose.