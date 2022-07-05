He was a member of the CPI (M) Kasaragod District Secretariat for 37 years

Former Uduma MLA P. Raghavan passed away at the age of 77 years. He died at his house in Bedakam around two o'clock in the morning. He had been under treatment for some time due to age-related ailments.

Raghavan was a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kasaragod District Secretariat for 37 years. He became MLA from Uduma constituency in 1991 and 1996.

He held the posts of LDF District Convener and was the Director of Dinesh Beedi. He also worked as CITU State Vice President, Secretary, Kasaragod District President and General Secretary. He was a member of the All-India General Council and the Working Committee. He was the President of Bedakam Panchayat.

He was an active public servant who shaped the cooperative movement in the soil of Kasaragod and made it successful. Under the leadership of Raghavan, more than 25 cooperative ventures have been started in the Kasaragod district.

While as a college student, Raghavan entered the cooperative sector by participating in the activities of the Bedakam Farmers’ Cooperative Bank. Later he was instrumental in forming Munnad People’s Cooperative Arts and Science College, Chengala E.K. Nayanar Memorial Cooperative Hospital, Bedadka Clay Workers Cooperative Society, NGKammat Cooperative Press.

He is survived by his wife Kamala and his children Ajith Kumar and Arun Raghavan.

Expressing his condolence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he was a great comrade and CITU leader, who was at the forefront to interfere in the problem of workers.