Former UDF MLAs booked in Assembly ruckus case

December 19, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City have booked four former United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators in connection with the Legislative Assembly ruckus case of 2015. The Museum police had a month ago registered a case against Sivadasan Nair, M.A. Vahid, Dominic Presentation, and A.T. George on the basis of a complaint by CPI’s former MLA Geetha Gopi. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch a few days ago.

The accused have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (several people committing criminal acts with common intention).

Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders including General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan, K.T. Jaleel, K. Ajith, K. Kunjahamed and C.K. Sadasivan had earlier been named as accused for the violence that had unfolded in the Assembly during the Budget presentation on March 13, 2015.

