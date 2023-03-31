Former temple employee sentenced to 8-year RI for murder attempt

March 31, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal POCSO Court, which deals with cases of atrocities against women and children, on Friday sentenced a former employee of a temple to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for eight years for an attempt to murder a former woman colleague five years ago.

Judge Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict against Murugan, 62, of Pachalloor. He was also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 in connection with the attack on Jaya, an employee of the Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the incident took place on January 31, 2018. The convict, who used to work in the temple kitchen, hacked Jaya on her head using a machete in front of the temple. Having been fired from his job on the grounds of cleanliness, he blamed Jaya for his dismissal. The prosecution presented 15 witnesses and 18 documents.