Former TDB president N. Babu passes away

October 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Babu passed away in Kottarakkara on Sunday. He was 86.

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University from 1996 to 2000. N Babu, who started his career as a Zoology teacher, later worked with Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Vigyan Mandir and as the director of the School of Life Science and the Controller of Examinations at M.G. University.

He has penned an autobiography titled Marikkatha Ormakal. Condoling his death, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that Dr. Babu’s work in research, academic leadership and administrative acumen will be long remembered.

