HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former TDB president N. Babu passes away

October 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Babu passed away in Kottarakkara on Sunday. He was 86.

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University from 1996 to 2000. N Babu, who started his career as a Zoology teacher, later worked with Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Vigyan Mandir and as the director of the School of Life Science and the Controller of Examinations at M.G. University.

He has penned an autobiography titled Marikkatha Ormakal. Condoling his death, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that Dr. Babu’s work in research, academic leadership and administrative acumen will be long remembered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.