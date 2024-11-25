Former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar to speak at Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday

Former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar will deliver the keynote address at the Constitution Day celebrations at Government Law College here on Tuesday.

He will speak on ‘Rule of Law and Constitutional governance in India for the past 75 years.’

The event, which will begin at 4 p.m., is being jointly organised by the college and the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Kerala.

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Parliamentary Affairs M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the celebrations. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu will preside.

Former MP A. Sampath will moderate a discussion on the occasion. Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

