Former Supplyco official booked on charge of forgery, cheating

Published - May 30, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadavanthra police have registered a case against a former official of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) on charge of forging documents and placing fake purchase order, bringing disrepute to the organisation.

The accused was identified as Satheesh Chandran, former HRD assistant manager with the Kadavanthra outlet of Supplyco. The case was registered on a petition by Janson Jacob, who serves as Brand Product in-charge at the same outlet.

According to the first information report, the accused forged the letterhead of the outlet complete with a fake seal. He then allegedly used it for placing a fake purchase order for buying corn with two companies in Mumbai and a company in Rajasthan on November 11, 2023, and January 10, 2024, through two email ids of the Supplyco. The unauthorised use of Supplyco’s Goods and Services Tax registration number led to the bills getting uploaded on Supplyco’s GST account.

The accused was booked under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Informational Technology Act.

Kerala / Kochi

