Former Speaker flags decline in quality of democracy

November 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The functioning of democratic institutions in India has been substantially undermined since 2014 when the government led by Narendra Modi assumed power, mainly on account of tampering with general elections, intimidation and arrest of Opposition political leaders, partial or full abolition of civil liberties and curtailing the independent media, according to former Kerala Speaker and CPI(M) leader M. Vijayakumar.

Delivering the eighth Hashim Abdul Halim memorial lecture in Kolkata, Mr. Vijayakumar said international watchdogs had red-flagged the deteriorating quality, content and process of democracy in the country since 2014. He said the Agricultural Reforms Act of 2020 reflected the move to centralise political and economic power with the Central government and appropriate the sectors which came under the State list. Altering the norms for devolution of funds through the 15th Finance Commission and the move to bypass State governments and devolve funds to local bodies is another example, he added.

Mr. Vijayakumar alleged that the BJP- led government was putting its act together for the formal announcement of transforming India into Hindu Rashtra in the 100th year of the formation of the RSS in 2025. “The multi- linguistic and pluralistic culture of the Indian polity is being substituted with cultural nationalism and efforts are on to polarise the country on religious lines”. He also accused the government of working hard to ensure supernormal profit for a handful of corporates in the country.

Mr. Vijayakumar called for a national movement to restore democracy and the secular fabric of the country.