Former scribe of The Hindu passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 August 2020 23:14 IST

Former Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu, Oommen A. Ninan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 59.

Starting his journalism career in UNI, he had worked in Financial Express and Indian Express before moving to The Hindu, where he served 24 years in various capacities in the Mumbai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus looking after business journalism. He leaves behind wife Shaila (Stock Holding Corporation) and daughter Anna (Law student). The mortal remains will be taken to his residence here on Sunday at 11 a.m. and then to Jerusalem Marthoma Church, Nanthencode, for funeral service at 12 noon.

Advertising

Advertising