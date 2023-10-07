ADVERTISEMENT

Former scribe of The Hindu dies in accident

October 07, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

G. Prabhakaran

G. Prabhakaran, 69, former correspondent of The Hindu, died in a road accident at Puthiyapalam near Olavakode on Saturday. He was riding a two-wheeler when a lorry ran over him around 8 p.m. The police said he died on the spot. The body has been shifted to Government General Hospital here.

Mr. Prabhakaran worked for The Hindu for over two decades as its district correspondent in Palakkad until his retirement in 2013. Since then, he has been working for The Times of India.

A staunch trade unionist, Mr. Prabhakaran was vice president of the Indian Journalist Union, and formerly its secretary general. A former member of the Press Council of India, he was one of the founding members of the Kerala Journalist Union (KJU).

He is survived by his wife Vasanthi and daughters Nisha and Neetu Rani. The funeral will take place after the post-mortem procedures on Monday.

CONNECT WITH US