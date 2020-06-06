Kerala

Former Santhosh Trophy player dies of COVID-19

He had played for several clubs in the country like Orkay Mills, Tata and Union Bank in the 1980s

A 63-year-old former Santhosh Trophy football player from Parappanangadi in the Malappuram district died of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of coronavirus deaths in Kerala to 15. He was under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

He was tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to hospital after he returned from Mumbai in the last week of May. He acquired pneumonia while under treatment and died at 6.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Five members of his family, including his wife and son, were also shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, the only COVID-19 designated hospital in Malappuram district.

He had played Santhosh Trophy football tournament for Maharashtra for five times. He had played for several clubs in the country like Orkay Mills, Tata and Union Bank in the 1980s.

His wife was a volleyball player for Railways. He is survived by wife and two children. His body will be buried at Panayathil Juma Masjid graveyard at Parappanangadi by Saturday afternoon as per COVID-19 protocol.

