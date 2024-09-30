ADVERTISEMENT

Former revenue officials sentenced in vigilance case

Published - September 30, 2024 11:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court on Monday sentenced two former revenue officials to rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty for corrupt acts in land acquisition undertaken in the district nearly two decades ago.

Divakaran Pillai, who was the tahsildar in charge of the land acquisition for the Kesavadasapuram-Pattom highway development project between 2004 and 2006, and S. Rajagopal, who was the Kowdiar village assistant, were both found guilty of misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹12.6 lakh after forging documents.

Divakaran has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 12 years and imposed a fine of ₹2.35 lakh, while Rajagopal has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six years and imposed a fine of ₹1.35 lakh.

