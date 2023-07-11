Former principal transferred; SUCC condemns action

July 11, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has transferred former Kasaragod Government College principal Dr. M. Rema to Government Arts and Science College, Koduvally, Kozhikode.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu had removed Ms. Rema from the post following the latter’s standoff with members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

She was accused of locking up students who went to her office to complain about contamination of drinking water.

According to the order dated July 9, 2023, the transfer was based on the conviction that Dr. Rema had acted in violation of rules by making public comments in a way that insulted students.

She was transferred on the basis of on an investigation report submitted by Deputy Director of Collegiate Education J .Sunil John.

Meanwhile, the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) came out in support of Dr. Rema and submitted a petition to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. They said Dr. Rema’s transfer would send a wrong message to teachers. They demanded the transfer order be revoked immediately.

The committee said in a statement that Dr. Rema was being targeted as she tried to stop drug abuse and immoral activities on the campus.