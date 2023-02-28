HamberMenu
Former Principal of Kasaragod Govt. College goes on leave citing “health problems due to SFI violence”

Protest against M. Rama began after she allegedly used derogatory remarks and locked the students who had met her to raise the issue of of contaminated drinking water supplied in the campus up in her chamber. However, Ms. Rama alleges that the students have been turned against her by SFI for taking a strong measure against ragging and use of drugs in the institute

February 28, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Amid strong protest waged by Students Federation of India, M. Rama, the former Principal of Kasaragod Government College, has entered into a leave. She has applied for leave till March 31.

The students led by SFI are on agitation against Ms. Rama. They had met her to raise the issue of of contaminated drinking water supplied in the campus. However, the students alleged that she not only refused to listen to them but also used derogatory remarks and locked up the students in her chamber. Following this the students staged protest in the college, and subsequently she was removed from her post on the directions of Education minister.

Former principal’s allegations

But she alleged that the students have been turned against her by the SFI for taking a strong measure against ragging and use of drugs in the institute. Based on her complaint, the police also charged cases against 16 students. However, the agitated students stated that they will block her at the college.

In a press statement, Ms. Rama said that she is taking leave to seek treatment for health problems due to SFI violence. The SFI, which has no ethics in struggle or propaganda, is bent on killing her for not yielding to their whims. She will not bend to their wishes, she added.

