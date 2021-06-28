Former police officers move anticipatory bail plea

Kochi

28 June 2021 19:42 IST

An anticipatory bail petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court by S.Vijayan and Thampi S. Durgadutt, former police officers and accused in a case registered by the CBI for torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

The petitioners submitted that they feared their arrest in the case. They had acted in the best interest of the police service when they investigated the cases registered at the Vachiyoor police station in 1994 against foreign nationals Mariyam Rasheeda and Fousia Hassan for indulging in anti-national activities under Sections 3 and 4 the Official Secrets Act and for overstaying in the country under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. They had not done any excesses on anyone. Nor these two foreign women had made any complaint against the police when they were produced before the magistrate court concerned.

The petitioners also pointed out that the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court had already granted interim anticipatory bail to Siby Mathews, fourth accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising