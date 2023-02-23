Former police officer among gang arrested with country-made weapons in Idukki

February 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The police arrested a gang from Kumily, including a retired police officer, for allegedly possessing country-made weapons here on Thursday.

The arrested are retired police officer Kizhakayil Eapen Varghese (70) of Kumily, Habeeb (63) of Erattupetta, Resi (43), Aabil Basheer (37), Haris (54), Mathew Paul (49) of Elappara, Jaimon (48) of Kattappana, Shyjo (36), Sajan (40) of Attappallam and Jinesh (41) of Thopramkudy.

According to Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon, Idukki district police chief V.A. Kuriakose had received a tip-off regarding illegal card games at in a house at Kumily on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Following this, a special team comprising Mr. Nishadmon and other officers, district anti-narcotics special action force (DANSAF) members and the Kumily police conducted a search at the house owned by Mr. Varghese on Wednesday night.

During the search, the police unearthed two country-made guns, two air rifles, bullets, and small tusks of a wild animal suspected to be a wild boar, said the police.

The police also seized ₹10,3040 from the accused which was used for the illegal card games.

According to the police, Mr. Varghese had and faced department-level action during his service years over certain “illegal interventions.” The police said that he is known to have engaged in illicit activities, illegal hunting.