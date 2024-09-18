Former partner kidnaps woman in Kuttanad

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her former partner from a house at Vezhapra, near Ramankary, in Kuttanad on Tuesday night.

The Ramankary police said the woman from Vezhapra was abducted by Subin, 35, of Aryad in Alappuzha after he attacked Byju, 36, the latter identified as her partner.

Officials said that a search was under way to locate the woman and Subin. Byju, who sustained serious hack injuries during the attack, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. “The incident occurred around midnight. Subin broke into the house by forcing open the back door. He tried to attack the woman, but Byju intervened and was seriously injured. He lost one of his fingers,” said an official.

Following the attack, Subin took the woman to her sister’s house, also at Vezhapra, where he threatened her sister and took some clothes before fleeing with the woman.

The police added that Subin and the woman had previously been living together at Aryad. However, a few months ago, the woman moved out, seeking refuge at her sister’s house after alleging that Subin had repeatedly abused her. While staying there, she developed a relationship with Byju, a neighbour, and the two have been living together for the past two weeks. “We do not yet know whether the woman and Subin are legally married,” the official added.