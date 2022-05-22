Former panchayat member held for attacking conductor
He also made indecent gestures
A former grama panchayat member was arrested by the Aryanad police for allegedly vandalising a KSRTC bus and injuring a few passengers after being made to leave the bus for indecent exposure.
The police identified the accused as Manikuttan of Vellanad. He is a former member of the Vellanad grama panchayat.
The incident took place after the accused got into the bus in an inebriated condition and created a nuisance. He allegedly made obscene gestures. Following their complaint, Manikuttan was forced to exit the bus.
Enraged over being asked to get down from the bus, Manikuttan trailed the bus on his friend’s motorcycle and intercepted the vehicle near the Vellanad village office.
The conductor Anoop suffered significant hand injury after being struck by a stone that was hurled by the accused. A few passengers also suffered minor cuts. Anoop was later admitted to a hospital in Vellanad.
